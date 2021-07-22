Covid19 case postpones 2nd ODI between West Indies, Australia

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave -

THE second CG Insurance One-Day International between hosts West Indies and Australia has been postponed owing to a positive covid19 test from a non-playing member of the West Indies staff.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement on Thursday, “The established covid19 protocols stipulate that all team members, both teams and match officials, will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later today.”

They will remain isolation in their hotel rooms until the PCR tests results are returned.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave was hopeful these results will be returned by Friday morning.

“A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed,” the statement added.

The decision to postpone the match was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval in Barbados after the positive result was confirmed by Ministry of Health officials.

The visitors, who lead the three-match series 1-0, won the toss and opted to bat first.

Moments later, reports emerged of a positive covid19 test.

The game was then shelved before the first ball was bowled.

The final ODI is scheduled to bowl off at the same location on Saturday.

Previously confirmed line-ups for the second ODI

West Indies – Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

Australia – Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood