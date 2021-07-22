Body found at sea identified, search still on for Carli Bay captain

In this photo Sandra Garib, the mother of Navindra "Tall man" Garib who was reported missing at sea along with Parasram Boodoo, prayed to the sea at the Carli Bay fishing depot for the safe return of her son. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A relative has confirmed that the body found off the Point Lisas port is that of missing Carli Bay resident Parasram "Brain" Boodoo.

The search continued at sea on Thursday for his friend Navindra "Tallman" Garib, a boat captain from the area.

A relative said, "All of us want closure. We (the Boodoo family) have his body, so at least we can have a send-off. We really hope the other guy (Garib) shows up, because his mother is crying out for him. That family would want closure too."

A relative of Garib has asked the public to keep the family in their prayers.

Boodoo, 42, an auto painter, and Garib went fishing in the Gulf of Paria at around 4 pm on Monday from Carli Bay.

The next day, Cedros police found the boat they left in washed ashore in Granville. They discovered its engine under the home of a resident.

Relatives believe pirates attacked the two men and stole the boat.

On Wednesday afternoon, fishermen from the Carli Bay Fishing Association spotted Boodoo’s body off the port and alerted the authorities.

Hours later, one of Boodoo’s brothers identified the body, which had been taken to the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

The father of one lived at Perseverance Road.

Councillor for the area Allan "Taxi" Seepersad, MP Ravi Ratiram, president of the association Imtiaz Khan and members of the group Hard Grounds Get Soft, met with relatives and helped search for the missing men.