15 deaths, 258 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported 15 deaths and 258 new cases of covid19 on Thursday.

The 4pm update said total number of deaths is now 1018.

The new cases reflect samples taken between June 18 and 21.

There are 5,823 active cases and the number of cases to date is 36,884.

The ministry said 30,043 people have recovered and 318 people are in hospital. There are 75 people in step-down facilities, 101 in state quarantine, and 5,172 in self isolation.

The update said 296,006 people have received their first dose of the covid19 vaccine so far and 177,149 are now fully vaccinated.

The number of people tested for the virus to date is 257,351.