West Indies batting implodes as Aussies grab ODI series lead

West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr grabbed 5/39 in ten overs during the first ODI match against Australia, on Tuesday, at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

AUSTRALIA grabbed a 1-0 lead in the CG Insurance three-match One Day International series with a 133-run victory on the Duckworth-Lewis method over West Indies at Kensington Oval in Barbabos, on Tuesday night.

Batting first, Australia posted 252/9 in 50 overs with captain Alex Carey hitting 67 and Ashton Turner falling one short of a half century.

Carey faced 87 deliveries and struck five fours and two sixes during his innings. Josh Phillipe also pitched in with 39 at the top of the order.

Australia’s innings was interrupted multiple times because of rain.

Leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr, the man of the series in the T20 series between the teams, snatched 5/39 in ten overs.

Spinner Akeal Hosein took 2/50 in ten overs and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph picked up 2/40 in ten overs.

In reply, West Indies got off to an awful start and were reduced to 27/6 in the eighth over. Evin Lewis (duck), Jason Mohammed (two), Shimron Hetmyer (11), Nicholas Pooran (duck), Darren Bravo (two) and Jason Holder (duck) were all sent back to the pavilion.

A 68-run partnership between captain Kieron Pollard and Joseph brought some respectability to the West Indies total, but when they fell West Indies were dismissed for 123 chasing a revised target of 257 in 49 overs.

Pollard cracked 56 off 57 balls with five fours and three sixes and Joseph scored 17. Walsh chipped in with 20 at the end of the innings.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc was the chief destroyer with 5/48 in eight overs and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took 3/11 in six overs.

The second match will be played on Thursday from 2.30 pm at Kensington Oval.

SUMMARISED SCORES

AUSTRALIA 252/9 (50 overs) (Alex Carey 67, Ashton Turner 49, Josh Phillipe 39; Hayden Walsh Jnr 5/39, Alzarri Joseph 2/40, Akeal Hosein 2/50) vs WEST INDIES 123 (26.2 overs) (Revised Target 257/49 overs) (Kieron Pollard 56, H Walsh 20, Mitchell Starc 5/48, Josh Hazlewood 3/11) AUSTRALIA won by 133 runs on Duckworth Lewis method