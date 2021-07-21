UNC on calls for councillor to resign: People innocent until proven guilty

Cumuto/Tamana councillor Anil Maharaj. - Photo courtesy TTPS

The United National Congress (UNC) says it will not be commenting extensively on charges being faced by its councillor for Cumuto/Tamana Anil Maharaj as it is “an ongoing police investigation.”

Last Thursday, Maharaj was charged with misbehaviour in public office.

A police statement said he was arrested by officers from the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau.

The charges stem from an investigation into an alleged incident at the corporation on June 30.

He appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday last week and pleaded not guilty to the charge, which is that between January 1 and June 30, 2021, he demanded $15,000 from a contractor at the corporation.

Maharaj was also chairman of the finance, planning and allocation of resources committee of the corporation but resigned on Tuesday. He remains a councillor.

Asked about this at a UNC virtual press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes said calls for Maharaj to step down as a councillor were “expected and anticipated.

“I am not really going to comment on any ongoing police matter.

“But we exist in a space where persons are innocent until proven guilty. I understand the issues of accountability, etc but we do exist in that space but we have to be very careful how we comment on issues talking about people who are still in a place where they are innocent until they are proven guilty.”