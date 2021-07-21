Tunapuna man denied bail for stealing former landlord's car

Shastri Ramnarase, 27, of El Dorado Road, Tunapuna, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle when he allegedly stole a car belonging to his former landlord on Tuesday. The car, a white Mazda 323 was later found in Production Drive, Sea Lots. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A 27-year-old Tunapuna man remains in custody after he was denied bail for allegedly stealing the car of his former landlord on Tuesday.

A police media release on Wednesday reported that Shastri Ramnarase of Ramlogan Drive, El Dorado Road, Tunapuna, appeared before senior magistrate Brambhanan Dubay on Wednesday.

Ramnarase’s former landlord reported that he secured his white Mazda 323 in his yard and went to sleep.

When he woke up later, he realised the car was missing.

Ramnarase reportedly went to the home of the man, who became suspicious and called the police.

Malabar police went to the house and interviewed Ramnarase who reportedly confessed to taking the car.

He was taken to the Arima police station and transferred to the CID department.

Police received information and went to Production Drive, Sea Lots where they found the car which was taken to the Arima police station.

Ramnarase was charged by PC Nicholas.

He is expected to return to court on August 18.