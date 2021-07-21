Tobago Chamber welcomes possible reopening of retail sector

FILE PHOTO: Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Diane Hadad. Photo by David Reid

President of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Diane Hadad says the organisation is eagerly awaiting the reopening of the retail sector.

On Tuesday, during a tour of the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando, where food and beverage workers were being vaccinated, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh told reporters the Government would like to reopen the retail sector.

He urged workers in the sector to “step forward, roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.”

The construction, manufacturing and food sectors have already been reopened.

Hadad said the Chamber would welcome adjustments to allow the retail sector to resume operations.

She added the economy needs to be reopened.

“We cannot continue to literally use covid19 as an excuse any more for us not taking a hold of how we are going to continue our livelihoods,” Hadad said.

She said people simply need to continue to follow the public health regulations.

“People need to just respect or regard each other in terms of how we treat with the protocols.”