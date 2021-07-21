Tobago active covid19 cases stand at 248

File photo

Tobago has reported 15 new covid19 infections on the island, taking the total active covid19 cases to 248.

In an update on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are now 31 patients in state isolation, 213 in home isolation and four in ICU.

It said to date, a total of 9,266 people have been tested, with 1,173 being found positive.

There are 894 recovered patients.

Deaths remain at 31.

The division said a total of 11,431 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 9,094 people are fully vaccinated.