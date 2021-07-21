The carrot or the stick?

KANISA GEORGE

It dominates the news, current affairs, gossip blogs and everyday conversations. Many advocate its importance, while others prefer to bury their heads in the sand and ride out the storm. Be that as it may, we all have a serious decision to make – to vaccinate or not to vaccinate?

Jabs providing immunity to a named infectious disease has been around since the 17th century. Some scientists even believe that vaccinations may have been around from as early as 1000 CE, used in Africa and Turkey before spreading to Europe and the Americas.

Since the destruction of life as we know it, vaccines have been widely touted as the way to get us out of the new normal and back to productive living. But with anti-vaccination campaigns and the lack of public confidence in the production, safety and efficacy of a vaccine that was developed with unprecedented speed, getting back to life as we know it might still be some ways off.

In a move to protect vulnerable patients and reduce hospital numbers, the French government announced plans to make vaccination against covid19 mandatory for health care workers. This plan seeks to reduce infection rates and protect the health care system from collapse. Welcomed by some, the new regulations would not make it compulsory for the general public to be vaccinated. However, anyone wanting to go to the cinema or board a train will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative covid test.

The French aren't the only ones. In fact, a growing number of countries are moving towards mandatory vaccination and, in some cases, a negative test for dining out. In June, the Australian Government made covid19 vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels. And recently, the UK unveiled plans that would make it mandatory for care home workers in England to be inoculated against coronavirus.

Voluntary or mandatory, why all the fuss?

Currently, the vaccination drive in TT is of a voluntary nature, with education and efforts at the community level being the driving force behind the campaign. But, according to the Prime Minister, this position could change if a variant of covid19 became more virulent. In an interview last week he emphasised that the government will allow the voluntary programme to proceed as long as the circumstances can be managed with a voluntary programme. If, however, the situation changes and different decision is required, the government will do what is necessary to protect the population.

The fuss, simply put, has a lot to do with rights. Regulations that make vaccination mandatory arguable infringe on personal lives. Opponents believe that compulsory vaccination campaigns erode the absolute freedom that we should have over our bodies. Compelling someone to get vaccinated, failing which a fine would be imposed, undermines the foundational principle of medical ethics that consent must be given for any procedure. But in this case consent would be obtained under duress. This may come as a surprise, but mandating that individuals get vaccinated may be the very thing that ensures they won't. This has a lot to do with the psychology of coercion.

Research published in the New Zealand Medical Journal found that punitive mandates can lead to several social issues. For example, discrimination at the workplace was highlighted as one of the major drawbacks of mandatory vaccination programmes, in addition to disadvantaged groups bearing the brunt of financial and social penalties.

Interestingly, forms of mandatory vaccination exist in educational systems throughout the world and can be found in Section 3 (1) of our Public Health (Nursery School and Primary School Immunisation) Act. According to the Act, a certificate of immunisation is required for admission to nursery and primary school except where a person produces a certificate of a medical practitioner certifying that immunisation against any particular communicable disease is not advisable on medical grounds.

Further, countries like the US and Australia have long mandated vaccination for entry into school to increase and sustain vaccination rates. A recent study found that mandatory vaccine policies for preventable diseases such as measles used worldwide increased uptake and lowered measles incidence.

The guaranteed right to choose is protected by our Constitution and similarly by legal instruments in countries like the US and Australia. Balancing those rights against the health of the population at large is the main rationale behind mandatory vaccination. Is this a situation where we need to draw the line between individual freedom of beliefs and the rights of others?

Amid a pandemic, should liberties take a back seat? Maybe mandatory vaccine programmes, for the sake of humanity, means choosing the less of two evils? You decide.