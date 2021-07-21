QuotaTT donates relief hampers

QuotaTT's Margaret Loregnard presents hampers to a representative of Waves for Hope of the Rampanalgas community in Toco. -

QuotaTT recently presented hampers to organisations and individuals affected by the current economic circumstances brought on by the pandemic.

A media release said QuotaTT's mission is focused on empowering disadvantaged women and children, and advocating for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

Explaining the outreach, Jillian Jones-Smith, QuotaTT president said, “We at QuotaTT remain committed to serving those in need in the communities we serve. We have all been affected in various ways with the fallouts of the current pandemic, as we face unprecedented and uncertain days. This thought continues to encourage and remind us that there are many who need our support. As such, we once again decided to donate hampers with food supplies to assist families not just in the Port of Spain area but also in the rural village of Rampanalgas. Putting a smile on the faces of these families really brought joy to our hearts as we continue to change lives.”

Among the beneficiaries were Waves For Hope and St Martin’s Welfare Early Childhood Centre.

Waves for Hope is a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Balandra/Toco which offers youth development programmes that utilise surfing, group discussion and mentorship to empower and provide positive psychology education to at-risk youths in under-served communities across Trinidad and Tobago. Its surf therapy programme combines evidence-based therapeutic activities with surfing and seeks to build healthy relationships, develop coping skills and improve confidence and self-esteem, the release said.

The St Martin's Welfare Early Childhood Centre, based in Port of Spain, caters to approximately 40 students from three to five years. For the past 65 years, the St Martin’s Welfare Association, a faith and community-based NGO, has been serving the community of East Dry River, Port of Spain.

The release said the centre's manager, principal, teaching staff, parents and children were "very appreciative and thankful for QuotaTT's kindness and support of our needy families in the form of hampers,"