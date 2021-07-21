Moruga man charged for sexual penetration after Instagram meet-up

A 19-year-old man was ordered to report to his local police station once a week and stay at least 400 feet away from a girl he was accused of assaulting last January.

A police media release on Wednesday reported that the man, of Indian Walk, Moruga, appeared before a Princes Town magistrate on Monday charged with sexually penetrating and touching a 15-year-old girl.

The man was granted bail in the sum of $100,000.

He is expected to return to court on August 3.

The release reported that the incident happened when the girl told the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) that she met a man on Instagram.

The girl said the man went to her home, kissed her, took her clothes off and sexually assaulted her.

WPC Hull charged the man with two counts of sexual penetration and one count of sexually touching a child.