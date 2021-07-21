Man blanked bail for sexually assaulting niece, 11

A 31-year-old Guyanese man remains in police custody after he was denied bail for sexually assaulting his 11-year-old niece.

A police media release on Tuesday reported that the man, an operator, appeared before a Siparia magistrate on Monday to face nine charges of sexual assault. He remanded into custody pending criminal tracing from Guyana.

His niece reported the assaults to the South Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU). The alleged incidents took place between June 2020 to June 2021 when he sexually penetrated and touched her inappropriately.

An investigation was done by acting W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne with support from ASP Roberts, acting Insp Knutt and acting Sgt Taylor.

The man was charged with seven counts of sexual penetration and two counts of sexual touching of a child.

He is expected to return to court on August 16.