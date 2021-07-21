Laventille vendor shot in knee

A Laventille man is being treated for gunshot wounds he received near his businessplace on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 40-year-old man was standing in front of his mini-mart on Lastique Street, Laventille, at around 1.15 pm when he heard gunshots near Richardson Lane.

The man then felt a burning sensation in his left knee and saw he was bleeding.

Nearby residents took the man to the hospital where he was treated.

Members of the Port of Spain Task Force, Belmont Operations Unit and the Inter Agency Task Force went to the area where they found several spent shells.

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.