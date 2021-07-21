Kassav’s co-founder in artificial coma

Jacob Desvarieux Photo source: antilliaansefeesten.be

Co-founder of the French Caribbean group Kassav Jacob Desvarieux is in an artificial coma after testing positive for covid19 at Pointe-à-Pitre hospital in Guadeloupe.

On Monday, the band’s management issued a release on its Facebook page which said that Desvarieux was placed in an artificial coma to give all of the necessary care.

It added that this was standard medical protocol.

Desvarieux’s condition was stable, the release then said and added that there has been more information in 48 hours.

On July 12 the page shared a post from Desvarieux’s Facebook page which said following a routine medical at the hospital, he tested positive for covid19.

It then said he remained for observation and all scheduled concerts were cancelled over the quarantine period.

A July 19 Huffington Post article said, “Diabetic and having undergone a transplant, the health of Jacob Desvarieux is particularly monitored and as the first relayed, it was during a check-up that he tested positive for the coronavirus.”

Desvarieux is featured on Machel Montano’s 2019 Dance.

Kassav was formed in 1979 and has over 20 albums. The group performed at the 2019 Island Beats Super Concert held during Carifesta in TT.