Dinsley Government, St Joseph Girls', Moulton Hall schools are Flow winners

Simone Martin-Sulgan, vice president, Flow as she delivers the Sponsors Address at the Virtual Inter-School Championship Awards function. -

THE Dinsley Trincity Government School, St Joseph Girls' RC, and Moulton Hall Methodist Primary were announced as the winners of the Flow/pennacool.com Inter-School Champions for April, May and June respectively, at a virtual Inter-School Championship Awards function.

The event was attended by principals, teachers, parents, and students of the winning schools and Flow personnel, said a media release.

Commenting on the competition, top-scoring student at St Joseph’s Girls' RC Jamaya Owen said, “Pennacool.com made learning fun.”

Jodie Augustine top-scored for her school, Dinsley Trincity Government, while Moulton Hall Methodist Primary’s top scorer was Joshua Bamodu, who said, “It was very easy to navigate the platform.”

Owen, Augustine and Bamodu sat the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam on July 1.

Addressing the virtual audience, Flow’s vice president Simone Martin-Sulgan said she was thrilled to see students embracing education through technology.

“With this partnership we have gone from promoting ICT in education to enabling education through technology. Technology which is now undoubtedly considered a utility as important as electricity and water. Through pennacool.com’s e-learning platform, I am thrilled to see so many of our students embracing education through technology, long in advance of it becoming mandatory.

“This partnership, established since 2009, has seen us grow from strength to strength. The focus has always been on making studying easier for our young students.”

Noting that “our model remains and continues to be free access to this e-learning platform, which is available 24/7,” Martin-Sulgan concluded that the inter-school championship “continues to be another motivating force on a school level.”

Other Flow employees who attended the event were Cindy-Ann Gatt, commercial operations director; Yolande Agard-Simmons, communications manager; and Jacinta Pinard, marketing manager.

The pennacool.com contingent included John Devaux, CEO; Phaessuh Kromah, technical director; Renuisha Jattan, head of marketing and client services; Alicia Hosein, account manager; and Shenelle Ramlogan, account manager.