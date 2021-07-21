Deyalsingh glad to see no rush for food on Monday

This woman took the opportunity to be among the first people to purchase KFC at the Couva Shopping Complex on Monday, when restaurants and street food vendors were allowed to re-open. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh admitted to being surprised there was no mad rush on Monday for street, restaurant or fast food, when all those establishments reopened for limited service.

"The consumer has a way of surprising you. I thought there would have been a big rush, but there wasn't. I am thankful for that, because it means less congregation.

"From what I saw in the public domain, and speaking with a couple persons in the industry, compliance seems to be very high. If we continue with that high level of compliance, then we don't have to lock down again."

He asked rhetorically, "Does the population want another lockdown? Do you want another lockdown? The answer is no."

While he would have liked to get a doubles from his favorite doubles vendor on Monday, Deyalsingh said, "I saw a crowd, and I didn't go. I will pass again this evening."

He added, "We can get out of this if we just vaccinate."

He was speaking with reporters at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando on Tuesday.

Deyalsingh was grateful for the media's role during the pandemic.

"The media has been an influential friend and ally in this fight against covid19 to get messages out, get the facts out, to inform the population and educate the population."

After battling the covid19 pandemic for the last year and a half, Deyalsingh said he, the team of public health professionals advising the Government and other frontline health care workers remain committed to winning because they love TT.

This was despite the criticisms levelled against him and other health care professionals during that time,

Deyalsingh said, "We've been battling this a year and a half. It's not easy."

He said Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, Principal Medical Office Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds and himself have been working tirelessly to keep the population safe since then.

" It's a labour of love. We enjoy doing it."

During his tour, Deyalsingh thanked medical personnel for their service and people for coming out to be vaccinated. He told the latter they were pioneers and asked them to spread the word to their friends and neighbours about the importance of getting vaccinated.

"How was the process?" he asked them.

"Very good," several of them replied.

Deyalsingh urged them, "So spread the word. To get back to normal, we need your help. Spread the word."