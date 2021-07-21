Deyalsingh confident about covid19 border protocols

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo courtesy Ministry of Health

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is confident that sufficient safeguards are in place to reduce the possibility of additional covid19 cases entering TT since the country's borders were reopened on July 17.

The borders were closed on March 21, 2020, to reduce the spread of covid19.

Speaking with reporters at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on Tuesday, Deyalsingh said Government has taken steps to mitigate the risks of additional covid19 cases entering Trinidad and Tobago.

"We can't eliminate risk 100 per cent. All countries have to find a way to live with this virus." Among the measures in place to screen people entering TT, he listed a negative PCR test within 72 hours, non-nationals and nationals being fully vaccinated and unvaccinated non-nationals going into quarantine.

"All those are reasonable steps to mitigate against the risk of the delta variant or any other variant coming in here."

Deyalsingh added, "UWI is already engaged in that genomic sequencing issue. They will be taking samples from returning people to test for the delta variant or any other variant."

He reminded reporters the hospital capacity in the parallel health care system created to deal with covid19 is what it is.

"There is no more elastic in that. It comes back now to: vaccinate and the 3Ws."

Deyalsingh said the Prime Minister has signed off on some documents on Pfizer vaccines from the United States and information on when those vaccines will arrive will be provided when it becomes available.

He also said Government has bought a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China, and an additional 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through Covax are due in TT in August.

Deyalsingh had no specific data on the numbers of migrants (including Venezuelanls) who have been vaccinated against covid19.

"At this stage in the process, anybody in TT is free to access the vaccine..migrant, national, resident, citizen. Once you are a human being in TT, it is now open to anybody."