Brother Resistance’s life to be celebrated on Thursday, Friday

Lutalo "Brother Resistance" Masimba - Mark Lyndersay

The life of the late Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) president Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba will be celebrated on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Masimba died on July 13 at 67.

A release from TUCO said there will be a public viewing on Thursday at the Queen’s Park Savannah at the Victoria Avenue Entrance from 11 am to 1 pm.

It added that the viewing will be in the form of a drive by or walk past.

On Friday the celebration of his life will take place and the public is invited to view virtually at www.tntcarnivalworld.com.

For the viewing, TUCO said all covid19 protocols will be adhered to and strictly observed, no congregation will be allowed and no photographs or video taping will be allowed.

TUCO said a time will be announced for Friday’s ceremony.

It added that his family thanked the public and all stakeholders for the condolences, tributes and well-wishes.