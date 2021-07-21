3 covid19 deaths, 272 new cases recorded

Photo courtesy CDC.

Three covid19 deaths were recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday, taking the death toll to 1003.

An additional 272 new cases of covid19 were recorded from samples taken between July 17-20.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Wednesday said the people who died were one elderly man, one elderly woman and one middle-aged woman, all with comorbidities.

There are 5,782 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 36,626 cases of covid19, of which 29,841 have recovered.

There are 326 people in hospital, 25 more than Tuesday. Of these, 89 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with six in the intensive care unit and 23 in the high dependency unit. There are 27 at the Caura Hospital, 41 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 17 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 49 at the Arima General Hospital, 34 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 34 at the St James Medical Complex, 31 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and four at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 83 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 31 at UWI Debe, ten at UTT Valsayn, 14 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, eight at the Port of Spain field hospital, five at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, 15 at the Tacarigua Facility, and five in Tobago.

There are 124 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,101 in home self-isolation. There were 146 and 5,150 on Tuesday respectively. There are 151 recovered community cases and 27 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Wednesday at 4 pm, 279,335 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 91,884 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 187,291 received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine. The number of people who had received their second dose was 176,030.

The total persons tested to date were 256,269, of which 109,383 were tested at private facilities.