Vaccines available to public at NAPA

File photo: National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa) Port of Spain.

Members of the public can go to a vaccination site at NAPA, Port of Spain, today to be vaccinated against covid19.

Initially open to members of the business community, the vaccination drive was initiated by the American Chamber of Commerce of TT (AmCham) and the TT Chamber Industry of Commerce.

They are now allowing members of the public to register and receive shots. The exercise is scheduled to run from 11am-7pm.

Amcham said it continues to reserve "blocks of time" for staff and relatives of its members throughout the process.

People interested in receiving the vaccine are only required to walk with one form of ID.

A few people were seated under tents waiting when Newsday visited at about 9.30am.

A few minutes' walk away, the Paddock at the Queen's Park Savannah was quiet in comparison with late last week, when numerous workers from the food and beverage industry went to receive their shots. Up to about mid-morning, only about half the seating provided was occupied.

A worker directing people said only those in the food and beverage industry would receive a shot and they would have to provide documentation to prove their work status. The food-service industry reopened on Monday

While some did, those receiving shots at the Savannah today were not required to preregister.

A mother and daughter told Newsday they arrived early at the site at 7.30am and both promptly received their vaccines when the process started after 8am.

They said it went smoothly. The mother said they don't know the name of the doctor, but said he was warm and friendly, and her adult daughter said she was just happy to have received a sweetie for her co-operation.