Two plead guilty to drunk driving
Two men were put on a bond to keep the peace for a year when they pleaded guilty to the charge of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol on Tuesday.
A police media release reported Sameer Mohammed, 28, from Kolahal Road Extension, Charlieville, and Jonathan Hernandez, 37, from St Vincent Street, Tunapuna, appeared before magistrate Indra Ramoo-Hayes.
They pleaded guilty and were bonded in the amounts of $5,000 and $2,000 respectively.
Failure to comply with the terms of the bond will result in a year's imprisonment.
Mohammed and Hernandez were arrested last Friday during a curfew enforcement exercise in Tunapuna.
Police found both men were driving under the influence of alcohol. They were charged by WPC Gaskin of the Tunapuna/ Piarco Municipal Police Station.
The exercise was undertaken by officers from the Tunapuna/Piarco, Port of Spain and Diego Martin Municipal Police Stations, the Northern Division DUI Team and Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court staff.
