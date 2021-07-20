Two plead guilty to drunk driving

Jonathan Hernandez, 38, of St Vincent Street, Tunapuna, was placed on a bond of $2000 when he pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday. Photo courtesy TTPS

Two men were put on a bond to keep the peace for a year when they pleaded guilty to the charge of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol on Tuesday.

A police media release reported Sameer Mohammed, 28, from Kolahal Road Extension, Charlieville, and Jonathan Hernandez, 37, from St Vincent Street, Tunapuna, appeared before magistrate Indra Ramoo-Hayes.

They pleaded guilty and were bonded in the amounts of $5,000 and $2,000 respectively.

Failure to comply with the terms of the bond will result in a year's imprisonment.

Mohammed and Hernandez were arrested last Friday during a curfew enforcement exercise in Tunapuna.

Police found both men were driving under the influence of alcohol. They were charged by WPC Gaskin of the Tunapuna/ Piarco Municipal Police Station.

The exercise was undertaken by officers from the Tunapuna/Piarco, Port of Spain and Diego Martin Municipal Police Stations, the Northern Division DUI Team and Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court staff.