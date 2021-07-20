Tobago's active covid19 cases rise to 241

File photo: Aerial shot of the Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Tobago’s active covid19 cases rose to 241 after 34 new cases were recorded on Monday.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 31.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are now 28 patients in state isolation, 210 in home isolation and three in the ICU.

It said to date, a total of 9,214 people have been tested for the virus. Of that number, 1,158 tested positive.

There are 886 recovered patients.

The division said a total of 11, 242 people have received the first dose of either the AstraZenena or Sinopharm vaccine and 8,987 have already received their second dose.