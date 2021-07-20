Tobago restaurateur: 90% of workers refusing covid19 vaccine

Jeffrey Azar, owner of Roosters fast food restaurant in Tobago. Photo by David Reid -

Tobago businessman Jeffrey Azar has lamented that the majority of his workers are refusing to be vaccinated.

Azar owns the popular Roosters fast food restaurant, which has two branches at Shirvan Plaza and ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point.

He also owns Kitchen Creole restaurant and Nova’s Café at Shirvan Plaza.

Azar, who said he has a total of 68 workers, estimates about 90 per cent of them do not want to be vaccinated.

He said he will not make it compulsory for his employees to be vaccinated – yet.

“That is until, God forbid, something happens," Azar told Newsday.

“The only way that I could flex my power is if something happens. God forbid they don’t die. If there is an outbreak on my premises, then I can take the power to make sure all of them is mandatory. Right now, I cannot do it.”

The Prime Minister has said the issue of mandatory vaccinations has not been brought before Cabinet.

But he said the Government may be forced to revise its position if new and deadlier covid19 strains emerge.

Azar, who met with the employees last week Wednesday to discuss protocols for the reopening of the food sector on Monday, said the unvaccinated workers will not be fired.

But he stressed they will be required to wear their masks properly at all times while at work.

Workers who fail to do so, he warned, will be sent home indefinitely.

“What I have done is put certain things in place where, if I catch them with their mask down, they will be sent home until further notice.

“If they get the vaccine, that is a different story. But they are not allowed to have their nose and mouth exposed while they are working.”