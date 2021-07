Thanks forthe music

THE EDITOR: Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba has left us.

He was born Roy Lewis in East Dry River, Port of Spain, in 1954.

He created rapso music in the 1970s. One of his big hits was Ring De Bell.

Brother Resistance, wherever you are compere, just for you I come out with real fire this year.

Thank you for the music.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town