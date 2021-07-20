Tableland men fined for breaching curfew

Three Tableland men have been fined a total of $9,000 on charges of breaching the curfew.

Rosselle Madhoo, 35, Diego Granger, 26, and Kevin Mascall, 49, faced a Princes Town magistrate on Monday and pleaded guilty.

At around 9.50 pm on Sunday, PCs Sujeet Ramcharan, Deboulet and Goberdhan were on mobile patrol on the Naparima/Mayaro Road in Tableland, where they intercepted a car.

They searched it but did not find anything illegal.

When Ramcharan asked the men why they were in a public place, considering the curfew is 9 pm-5 am, they replied they were out liming and having a good time.

The magistrate fined them $3,000 each, failing which they will serve six months with hard labour in jail.