Super League president Clayton Morris: The fight to lift TT football continues

Guatemala forward Luis Martinez, left, and TT defender Justin Garcia, right, compete to control the ball in the second half of a Concacaf Gold Cup Group A, Round 3 match, on Sunday, in Frisco, Texas. The maych ended 1-1. (AP Photo) -

FORMER TRINIDAD and Tobago football team captain Clayton Morris is urging the current crop of national players to strive for better, following their 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign.

The TT team, under the guidance of interim coach Angus Eve, finished third in Group A with two points from three games. TT drew goalless with Mexico (on July 10) and 1-1 with Guatemala (on Sunday), but lost 2-0 to El Salvador (on July 14). In the qualification stage, TT hammered Montserrat 6-1 (on July 2) but needed kicks from the penalty spot to get past French Guiana 8-7, after the teams battled to a 1-1 draw (on July 6), to guarantee a place in the Gold Cup group stage.

Morris, the current president of the TT Super League, said in a media release on Monday, “The fightback must continue to yet again raise TT football, most importantly to develop a growth mindset in the young up-and-coming players for future Gold Cups and World Cups.”

The former TT futsal team coach highlighted three points from Sunday’s match against Guatemala – belief, preparation and consistency.

Concerning the team’s belief, Morris wrote, “(The result) indicates clearly (that) this group has belief within themselves and their intention to achieve greatness.”

Eve was appointed interim coach on June 15, after the sacking of Terry Fenwick. But Eve’s contract will expire on August 31.

Morris continued, “The commitment and willingness of the players, individually, to combine the aspects in defence, creativity in midfield and attempts on goal were executed much more and with purpose…preparation or lack of preparation (what you put in that’s what will come out).

He continued, “The intention to complete each task in each department/position during the game came in bits and pieces. (The players) lacked energy and enthusiasm (and were) very sloppy at times.”

On the issue of consistency, Morris said, “To achieve success there is a process that must be followed and demonstrated regularly, which brings confidence. The mentality to get the required physical fitness technical and tactical attributes must be priority and be consistent going forward.”