San Fernando General Hospital consultant Dhiyaan Mahabir dies from covid19

File photo: The San Fernando General Hospital. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

COVID19 has claimed the life of one of the front-line doctors dealing with the pandemic, Consultant Dr Dhiyaan Mahabir.

Mahabir, 56, a consultant at the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E) at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), died around 1.55 am on July 20, his colleagues confirmed.

They said he had not been vaccinated against the virus, but could not confirm whether it was by choice. He also had comorbidities.

Reports said Mahabir who had a well-established private practice in Debe, where he lived, was admitted to the SFGH approximately three weeks ago.

Colleagues who expressed sorrow at his death said the doctor, who lived alone and was unmarried, first went missing from work for a few days. Friends who went to his home found him ailing and brought him to the A&E, where he was a consultant.

He was admitted to the High Dependency Unit, where he died.

The emergency department, in a statement on social media, said it mourns the loss of a friend, colleague and teacher.

“A well-read intellect, mentor and academic has died. You will be missed by the emergency department,” the message said.

In May, two other doctors died from covid19 Dr Shival Sieunarine, 33, died at the A&E Department of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope .

Well-known Rio Claro physician Dr Maniram Rampaul, who often treated his patients without charging a fee, owing to the level of poverty in his community, also died from the virus.