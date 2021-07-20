Resistance and the revolution

Brother Resistance Photo by Mark Lyndersay - Mark Lyndersay

THE EDITOR: Brother Resistance was one of the key players in the 2010 award winning documentary film on the Black Power revolt, ’70 – Remembering a Revolution. He describes how, even though still a schoolboy, he was yet able to participate in some of the protests despite strong objections from his father.

“My father didn’t want to hear nothing about no Black Power thing. I goin’ to school, and that is that. But if they had a meeting in Woodford Square I passing to catch some of that. But I have to be sure my parents don’t know nothing and hope the police don’t mash it up.”

When the protester Basil Davis was shot and killed by the police, Brother Resistance was determined to be a part of any demonstration.

“Basil Davis was from my community and his funeral, well, that was a big thing! I remember I leave home the morning and tell my parents I going by the library to study – I don’t think they had school that day. The organisers say you have to wear a red band. So I stop in by the pharmacy and I buy a pice of red ribbon and I tie it round my hand and that is that. I ready to march.”

His easy-going, relaxed personality and willingness to share his experiences made him the ideal on-camera subject. For those of us who worked with him on the film project, it was a true privilege.

STEPHEN CADIZ

ELIZABETH TOPP

ALEX DE VERTEUIL

producer and directors

’70 – Remembering a Revolution