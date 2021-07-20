PM: Eid-ul-Adha occasion to remember those in need

Prime Minister Keith Rowley at the San Fernando Jama Masjid on Eid al-Adha in this 2020 file photo, - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The Prime Minister is urging the nation not to neglect the less fortunate, and encouraged citizens to observe the principles of sacrifice and brotherhood as the Muslim community celebrates Eid-ul-Adha.

In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Dr Rowley extended his greetings to Muslims as they mark the occasion.

Observence of Eid-ul-Adha began on July 19 and is expected to end on July 23. It honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Prophet Ismail (Ishmael) for God.

In his statement Rowley said the message of the occasion is the importance of sacrifice over personal desires for a greater good which includes the improvement of society.

Rowley said another principle of Eid-ul-Adha was the importance of fostering a sense of community, and implored citizens to do this by remembering those in need while complying with the publc health regulations.

"Amongst the themes of Eid-ul-Adha, apart from sacrifice, are those of fostering brotherhood and fraternity and sharing happiness with the underprivileged sections of the society. Muslims are mandated to freely give on this occasion for the upliftment of the poor and needy and this is part of the happiness of the occasion. This is a trait that we as a nation would do well to emulate in these trying times.

"Unfortunately, this year, we cannot congregate at mosques for the special Eid prayer due to the pandemic conditions. Nevertheless, this does not stop us from still lending a helping hand to those in need around us. Let us therefore all strive to please our Creator and gain maximum rewards on this occasion."