Opposition Leader hits Government on alleged media blank

File photo: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar - Photo by Sureash Cholai

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Tuesday condemned any attempt to curb the media, in a statement entitled: I strongly condemn the PNM’s censorship of private media houses.

This came after a report of some media being banned from covering the repatriation of Venezuelanls from the Cruise Ship Complex, Port of Spain, on Saturday, while only TTT personnel were allowed entry.

This was reported by journalist Kejan Haynes on his independent news and media website, News at Seven.

Haynes said he asked why only TTT was allowed in, while his reporter and Newsday's reporter were debarred, as had happened at other events. He said he was told off-camera by Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga that this was to give the state-owned company (TTT)"a fighting chance."

Persad-Bissessar said, "It is extremely alarming to learn the news that the Rowley Government is officially banning private media houses from covering certain events, allowing access to only state-run media house Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT).

"Let me be clear. This policy is tantamount to state censorship of our independent media, and it is yet another glaring red flag that this PNM government views itself as a dictatorial regime that is above the rule of law and doesn’t need to answer to the public."

TTT plays a vital role in the media landscape of our nation, to provide information free from external commercial and political influences, Persad-Bissessar said.

"It is clear that the Rowley regime has now reduced it to nothing more than an organ of political propaganda."

She said in a state of emergency where certain rights and freedoms have been suspended, citizens must have trust in the institutions which are meant to serve their interests.

"By implementing this draconian measure the PNM has broken public trust in the information the state disseminates.

"I call on all citizens to stand up for our democracy and demand the Rowley regime immediately end this grotesque attempt to silence our media."

De Nobriga issued a statement on Tuesday intended to "clarify" what had happened. .

He said, "I have seen the news report circulating and it is unfortunate that Kejan Haynes took seriously a statement made by me lightheartedly and supposedly off the record at the repatriation exercise on Saturday."

The minister said given the large numbers of people present and in keeping with the health protocols, it was determined that only TTT and the Information Division would have access, while the director of government communications had been instructed to ensure all footage of the event was made available to all media houses once they requested it.

He added, "As Mr Haynes knows very well there is no policy that provides or affords the state-owned media – TTT or any arm of the Information Division – preferred, or exclusive access to any events or activities and I am surprised that Kejan should infer otherwise."