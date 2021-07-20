New task force to guide Tobago's tourism reopening

FILE PHOTO: The I Love Tobago sign at the Scarborough Esplanade. -

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has appointed a "new normal" task force to develop strategic plans to ensure a safe and sustainable tourism sector reopening. The 12-member task force, which comprises personnel from varying sectors, will function for one year.

The task force is being chaired by tourism manager Cherry-Ann Edwards-Louis. Other members include vice-chairman and Acting County Medical Officer of Health Dr Tiffany Hoyte, Tobago Tourism Agency CEO Louis Lewis, Tinelle Des Vignes, Bridgette Smith, Christopher James, Rene Seepersadsingh, Ted Grieg, Shinelle Smith, Davia Chambers and one representative each from the Airports Authority and Port Authority.

Dennis said, "Tobago is known for rest and relaxation but during this closure, it allowed for a period of reflection and, therefore, we must now be known for recovery and resilience. The new normal task force is part of an overall strategy to facilitate the recovery of the tourism sector and the Tobago economy by extension."

Also on the agenda is ensuring the resilience of the tourism sector as it relates to future shocks and similar events.

The task force will be responsible for the development of plans to address the health, safety and environmental sanitation concerns in the tourism sector post-covid19, as well as generate recommendations and guidelines to enhance the health and safety of locals and visitors, and the quality, reputation and sustainability of the island's tourism sector.

It is expected to guide the implementation of these standards and protocols, in keeping with the public health guidelines of the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Ministry of Health and Caribbean Public Health Agency to provide visitors with the assurance that Tobago is a healthier, safer option for accommodation and services.