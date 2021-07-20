Moruga man critical after trying to save son from house fire

File photo: The San Fernando General Hospital. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A Moruga man who rushed into his burning house to save his son from a possible fiery death on Sunday night ended up being badly burned himself.

Avalon "Wang" Paul, 45, of Basse Terre Village, is said to be in a critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Paul sells market produce at the roadside at Samuel Street.

Residents told Newsday that around 11.30 pm, Paul was at his stall when he saw the wooden house on fire. Thinking his son was asleep inside, Paul ran in to save him and was burned.

However, his son was not at home.

Paul was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Within minutes the fire gutted the house. Paul and his 18-year-old unemployed son, Marlo Mohammed, are now homeless.

Councillor for the area Joseph Lorant said members of the disaster management unit of the Princes Town Regional Corporation are expected to visit on Wednesday. MP Michelle Benjamin and Lorant are also expected to meet with relatives.

Lorant called for the Government to build a fire station in Moruga.

"For far too long, Moruga has been crying out for a fire station. Very soon, I would be writing to the relevant authorities to lobby not only for a fire station but also for 24-hour ambulance service or its presence in the area," Lorant said.

"The nearest fire station is at Princes Town, which is about 45 minutes to an hour away. We (residents) need to cry out more to show that we need a fire station. We cannot wait for another house to burn down or for someone to die because money cannot pay for these things."

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Moruga police are investigating.