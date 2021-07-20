Maintain equipment to save money, please

THE EDITOR: While it is great to hear that our borders will be guarded better since two new coast guard boats have been purchased, why was this necessary in the first place? At Chaguaramas over the years, many boats not in use were just anchored there, left to rot. It is the same thing with police cars and PTSC buses.

What about the days when repairs were carried out to keep all transport vehicles in use? It is far too expensive to be always buying new things – even erecting new buildings – when we can repair and maintain what we have.

How about selling the old vehicles, etc to get back some money?

The price of oil and gas on the world market is still above TT’s budgeted price, but we all have to come to terms with making a change as to how business is done and start thinking of innovative ways to diversify the economy in order to survive.

PATRICIA BLADES

via e-mail