Kamla: I'm vindicated by Fauci assertion that sunlight kills covid

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

CHASTISED by Government for her earlier pronouncement that sunlight can kill the coronavirus, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she now feels vindicated by validation from Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to American presidents.

Fauci, who is leading the fight against covid19 in the United States, said in August 2020 that sunlight kills the virus and he thought it quite conceivable that was the reason for reduced numbers in the tropics.

Persad-Bissessar also took aim at Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh for confusing the national watchwords with the national anthem and national motto, saying it was an indication of his fatigue and time for change to the health team.

Taking her cue from Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, principal medical officer in charge of institutions, who said the team which has been leading the pandemic’s national response since February 2020 is tired, she called on Government to make changes to its “failed health team.”

From the United National Congress (UNC) Virtual Report platform on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar said her concern continues to grow.

“Yes, there is a health pandemic, but it is clear the Rowley regime has taken us into an economic pandemic.

“Close to 1,000 persons have died in our country due to covid19. I called for changes when we had 600 deaths, but fake outrage, hyper-offended moaners and groaners of the PNM had meltdowns.

“Look at the guy who is in charge,” she said as a video of Deyalsingh confusing the national symbols was played..

“'Together we aspire, together we achieve': that’s our national anthem. No, that’s our watchwords. Our national anthem is 'discipline, production and tolerance,'” Deyalsingh is seen and heard saying.

Persad-Bissessar continued, “Since we (UNC) called for changes we have had over 400 more deaths with no transparency or accountability. Our question remains,how many more must die before we make changes to the failed plans of the Minister of Health and his government?”

She called on citizens to stand up and demand accountability, saying if 900 people had died in a three-month period from crime, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith would not have had a job.

“Why then do we have this failed medical team with Minister Deyalsingh?

“How many public servants over the years who are deemed UNC have been fired, refused promotion, hounded out of office by the PNM mob?” she asked.

“Only public servants who parrot PNM propaganda are exempt from accountability in this country,” she asserted, saying the mismanagement of the pandemic has had repercussions throughout the economy.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles, speaking on the same platform, said when Venezuelans who came here by the hundreds, seeking a slice of this paradise, have opted to go back home to their strife-torn country, that was an indication of “where we reach.”

Persad-Bissessar said the returning Venezuelan migrants have told her party what is happening in Trinidad is what happened before a dictatorial government destroyed that country’s burgeoning oil and gas economy.

“In dismantling the oil and gas sector they (Venezuelan government) blamed the Opposition. Same thing happening here.

“Today, we have junkyards across the country. Petrotrin is a scrap heap. Go to Point Fortin, even down to Santa Flora – all these places have been turned into scrapyards and ghost towns. Point Lisas is the next junkyard because of the failed policies of the Rowley regime.” she said.