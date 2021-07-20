Hochoy Charles' office burgled

An office at the Golden Lane home of former THA chief secretary and Platform of Truth political leader Hochoy Charles was burgled early on Tuesday.

Charles left home to run an errand, and when he returned half an hour later, at about 7.30, he realised a window had been shattered.

He found cash and other items were missing from a metal cabinet.

Charles, who served as chief secretary from 1996-2001, did not want to comment on the incident.

Sgt Wilson of the Shirvan Road CID is investigating.