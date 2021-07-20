Food sales still slow in south Trinidad

Slow food sales reported at the fast food outlets at Gulf City Mall, San Fernando - Photo by Lincoln Holder

There appeared to be more staff than customers at the food courts at Gulf City Mall in La Romaine on Tuesday, the second day of the reopening of the food sector.

They were few people in the mall and some of the food outlets, including Grill Em Up and Subway, were closed.

A worker told Newsday: "It was just like this yesterday. Hardly people are coming to buy food. I also know that many people are unemployed, but I did not expect here to be this slow. Even KFC did not have many customers. Just look around – sales are slow,"

Government lifted covid19 restrictions to allow the food sector to reopen from Monday.

As in-house dining is not allowed, the tables and chairs were cordoned off to prevent customers from sitting.

There were no long lines, and workers waited for customers.

At Starbucks at Gulf View, the drive-through had a line of a few cars with people waiting to place orders.

On Tuesday afternoon, there were a few food carts at Lady Hailes Avenue in Cross Crossing, San Fernando. On Monday, vendors at this food strip said they were glad to have the opportunity to try to make money.

At KFC at the top of High Street and at Royal Castle, there were no lines.