Drive-through covid19 vaccination at Ato Boldon Stadium hailed as 'efficient'

A man receives his covid19 vaccine at the mass drive-through facility at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Tuesday. The new option started on Monday. Photo by - Angelo Marcelle

People who went to get their jabs at the mass drive-through vaccination site at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on Tuesday have commended the organisers for its efficiency.

Newsday interviewed many people, who said staff guided them "from start to finish" without a hitch.

There was a steady flow of vehicles. Freeport police, including PCs Ramnarine and Ramsubhag and fire officials including acting FSO Williams observed and ensured people followed all covid19 regulations.

"Everything is well-organised. There are no issues whatsoever here. Kudos to them," said one man after he got his first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Aryan Jhinkoo, of Penal and co-workers from Khanico Ltd said they took the vaccine to protect themselves from the virus and for "work purposes."

Riaz Mohammed, a joiner from Cunupia, said his boss made the appointment. The same boss also made an appointment for Mohammed’s co-worker Mohamed Khan of Longdenville.

They said the process was fast and efficient.

This site falls under the North Central Regional Health Authority and was opened on Monday as part of the national vaccination drive. The drive is a public-private partnership involving the Ministry of Health, Proman Ltd and Tricare Medical Centre.

Proman Ltd is an integrated industrial group based in Point Lisa and a leader in natural gas-derived products and services.

A release from the group on Tuesday said as "a responsible corporate partner," it was pleased to join the ministry and other key stakeholders to ensure members of the public have access to the covid19 vaccine.

The drive, the release said, plays a vital role in helping the country return to a more normal way of life.

Proman thanked all of its contractor and local services-sector partners for their support.

"We would also like to give special recognition to all the members of our team who have volunteered their time and expertise to make this important initiative a success," the release said.

Lead co-ordinator at the site Garvin Heerah told Newsday there was a command centre on site.

"We are co-ordinating activities with all of the stakeholders and crisis management team from Proman. We have a smooth operation taking place, from arrival to receiving the vaccine, to observation, to departure," Heerah said.

"Tricare is our medical facility and they have been providing yeoman service."

Newsday learnt 600 people were vaccinated there on Monday.