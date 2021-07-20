Bamboo can save TT from collapse

THE EDITOR: The tropical climate of South East Asia, Central and South America and the Caribbean is ideal for the large-scale development of lucrative bamboo industries.

China is referred to as the kingdom of bamboo because most of the world’s bamboo grows there. In addition, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong are noted for their thriving spin-off industries through their significant efforts and ingenuity.

As a result of our embattled economy, there is need for us to look beyond the horizon as we consider the advent of new profit-making industries. It is essential to embrace the fact that a bamboo industry in Tobago would produce jobs for thousands of unemployed people. In fact, CEPEP workers could obtain seasonal employment in the cultivation and cutting of the crop.

One needs to note the various industries that could come on stream by virtue of bamboo growing. Significantly, there can be the dawn of the bamboo household industry with an emphasis on the production of furniture and kitchenware. Bamboo can be used as reinforcement in concrete. Towel sets, bathrobes and bath sheets can be manufactured.

Such important amenities as drinking straws, double-edged safety razors, scrubbers and toothbrushes can also be made. There can also be the manufacturing of alcohol, bamboo medicine and bamboo fibre for the automotive industry.

Bamboo can be extensively grown on our mountain ranges. It is eco-friendly and would surely enhance the sustainability of the environment and derive much profitability for our country and save our economy from collapse.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail