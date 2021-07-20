Anil Maharaj resigns as finance committee chair, remains councillor

CHARGED: UNC councillor Anil Maharaj. -

UNC councillor for Cumuto/Tamana Anil Maharaj resigned on Tuesday as the chairman of the finance, planning and allocation of resources committee of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

A statement from the UNC's public relations said Maharaj announced his resignation as chairman with immediate effect at the monthly finance meeting.

He has not, however, resigned as councillor for the area.

The statement said he “intends to robustly defend these allegations and vindicate his name and reputation. However, in order to preserve the public confidence in the committee, which he has served dutifully, he considers this course of action to be most prudent.

“Councillor Maharaj remains committed to his burgesses and the (corporation).”

On Monday, Valencia West councillor Simone Gill-Joseph and Sangre Grande North-East councillor Paul Mongolas held a press conference to demand Maharaj’s resignation after allegations of misconduct which they said are directly related to his position as councillor and chairman.

On Thursday, the police said Maharaj had been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB).

The statement said the charge stemmed from an investigation into an alleged incident at the corporation on June 30. The charge said Maharaj demanded money from a contractor.