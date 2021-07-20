2 deaths bring Trinidad and Tobago covid19 death toll to 1,000

Photo courtesy CDC.

Trinidad and Tobago’s covid19 death toll is currently at 1,000, with the announcement of two deaths in the last 24 hours.

On May 31, 2021, 495 deaths had been recorded, and on December 31, 2020 there had been 127.

An additional 156 new cases were detected in samples taken between July 16 and 19.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Tuesday said the people who died were one elderly woman and one middle-aged man, both with comorbidities.

There are 5,691 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 36,354 cases, of which 29,663 have recovered.

There are 301 patients in hospital, five fewer than on Monday. Of these, there are 85 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with five in the intensive care unit and 14 in the high dependency unit. There are 24 people at the Caura Hospital, 39 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 16 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 44 at the Arima General Hospital, 35 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 27 at the St James Medical Complex, 28 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and three at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 84 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 35 at UWI Debe, eight at UTT Valsayn, 14 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, eight at the Port of Spain field hospital, six at the Couva Field Hospital, 13 at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 146 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,150 people in home self-isolation. There are 148 recovered community cases and 57 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 255,325. Of these tests, 109,383 were done at private facilities.

As of Tuesday at 4 pm, 262,976 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 91,844 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 170,932 Sinopharm, and 200 the Pfizer vaccine.

In all 174,992 people had received their second dose.