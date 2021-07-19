Woman found dead in car in Carlsen Field

File photo

THE police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old hairdresser in central Trinidad.

The TTT 6.30 pm news cast on Sunday said that the body of Sherry-Ann Joseph Jemmott was found in a parked car at Carlsen Field, Chaguanas on Saturday night.

Police said she was found in her Nissan Tiida with the doors closed and smoke coming from inside the car.

On checking, Joseph-Jemmott was found motionless in the driver's seat. The police said her body appeared to be burnt. The District Medical Officer ordered that the body be removed and an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.