Tobago motorcyclist dies in curfew crash

An ambulance at the scene at Carnbee, Tobago on Sunday night after Nkosi Kerr died when his motorcycle crashed into a van. - Photo by David Reid

A 26-year-old man was killed in a road traffic accident 29 minutes after the curfew began on Sunday evening.

Police told Newsday, Nkosi Kerr of Back Street, Mt St George was killed while riding his motorcycle at 9.29 pm. He was at Buccoo Road, Carnbee and was turning onto Auchenskeoch Road, Carnbee when he collided with a white Isuzu van driven by a 42-year-old Port Authority estate constable.

Kerr suffered multiple injuries and died on impact. Dr Okali went to the scene and ordered that the body be taken to the Scarborough General Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

Acting Sgt Yorke of the Shirvan Road Police Station is continuing investigations.

At a police press briefing just about a month ago, Commissioner Gary Griffith noted an upward trend in drivers speeding an hour or two before the start of the curfew. He promised greater police action to deal with this form of lawlessness.

Police road safety co-ordinator Sgt Brent Batson is urging drivers to be careful and continue to observe traffic laws even as they try to get home before the curfew.