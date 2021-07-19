St Vincent calypso icon Winston Soso died at 69

THE calypso fraternity has suffered yet another loss.

It was reported that St Vincent and the Grenadines’s cultural ambassador Trevor “Winston Soso” Lockhart died on Sunday.

His death comes days after TT lost Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) president Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba.

Vincentian News site, News784 reported that Soso died at 69 from complications of kidney failure. It added that in June 2020, Soso suffered from kidney failure, was placed on dialysis treatment and was unable to work. There were several fundraising efforts to assist him, it said.

He is known for such hits such as, I Don’t Mind, How Some Men Love They Women and, All Man Ah Want it, among others.

On Sunday, TUCO sent its condolences to the Vincentian calypso fraternity as well as Soso’s family, friends and loved ones.

On its Facebook page, TUCO said, “Hailed as the Rolls Royce of calypso by the people of St Vincent, Soso performed regularly in Trinidad during the 1970s to 1990s.”

Fellow calypsonian David Rudder posted on his Facebook page, “Now Winston Soso. Wow.”

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Diaspora Committee of New York also sent condolences to his family, friends, the calypso fraternity and the wider Vincentian community via its Facebook page.

“He has contributed significantly to our cultural landscape and has left us with many brilliant musical selections that will continue to entertain audiences for generations to come.

“We are happy to have recognised him with a culture award in 2017 at the Diaspora Heritage Awards. Take your rest now Cultural Ambassador Winston Soso, you have earned your ancestral wings,” it said.