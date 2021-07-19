Sparrow back on at Lincoln Center on August 4

The Mighty Sparrow will be on stage at the Lincoln Center, New York, on August 4. It is said to be his first show in the US since 2019, also at the Lincoln Center.

Slinger “Sparrow” Francisco made the announcement on his Facebook page on July 10.

The concert was initially scheduled for July 6 but was postponed because of bad weather, Sparrow said.

It was to have been a pre-birthday celebration for the octogenarian, who celebrated his 86th birthday on July 9.