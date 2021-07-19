Sangre Grande food outlets: First day slow, but better than nothing

First business day: The operators of D Trainline Doubles, Christopher Dass, his father Uthant Dass and neighbour Johai Raghoo, chose to kick-start their business on the reopening of the food sector industry after several months of lockdown measures. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Several food business owners and staff in the Sangre Grande area said on Monday while business was slow, they were still grateful to be out and serving their customers.

After three months of restrictions, the food service industry returned to business on Monday. Customers, however, did not.

“Some people might be scared to buy food right now,” said Ann James, who works at Centura Chinese Restaurant. “Some people are fussy about sanitising.

"Everything is slow, but better than nothing.”

She said the restaurant had not seen many customers that morning, but she was still happy to be out with her colleagues.

The manager of Chic King, who requested anonymity, said she too was happy to be out to work and so were her employees.

“As soon as word got out about the reopening, my employees called to secure their jobs.”

She said, however, she had to cut back on staff, as the place was simply not as busy as usual.

Asked about her expectations for the coming weeks, she said, “I really don’t know.

"It will be good for a little while, but things will be hard. Cost of living is going up. Cost of goods are going up. Every single item we bought (for the reopening) the prices went up.

“It is very hard to say what will happen. We have to adjust prices and I don’t know how customers will take that.”

Despite the setbacks, some businesses are still optimistic. Friends Johan Raghoo and Uthant Dass began their first day on the job on Railway Road. Raghoo said they were happy with the first day of sales for the new business, D Trainline Doubles, and appreciated that customers observed health protocols without being prompted.

“It all started with a lime,” he said.

Dass made his first attempt at the popular street food while liming with friends at his home. After perfecting the recipe, he and Raghoo decided they would go into business together when restrictions were lifted.