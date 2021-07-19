Rain delays repair work on Guapo/Cap-de-Ville road

Completion of the repair of the Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road, Port Fortin has been delayed until next Thursday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ORIGINALLY scheduled to complete the installation of a pipeline at the Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road in Point Fortin by last Friday, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has now said it will be completed by next Thursday.

Several Point Fortin residents have been complaining about the condition of this road for months.

In fact, sometime last week, a toilet bowl was placed in one of the potholes.

Two weeks ago, Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr admitted the road was in “terrible condition,” but said that work halted since the construction sector had not been in operation.

On May 3, the Prime Minister announced a temporary shutdown of private and public construction sectors to combat the covid19 virus.

The sectors were reopened last week.

In November 2020, the WASA had to remove a 50-year-old pipeline so roadworks there could begin.

Richards had said, “WASA told the Ministry of Works two years ago not to resurface the entire roadway due to 50-year-old pipeline that needed to be changed. And they didn’t do it, and WASA didn’t change the pipelines either.”

Asked for an update on Tuesday afternoon, he had told Newsday, “We are (still) on track to have work completed by this weekend.

“Two crews they have done double what they would have done in the past couple of weeks.

“I am pretty pleased with the progress so far. However, the only thing that has been slowing down the progress is the rain.”

But in another update on Saturday, he said the team was not able to complete the work in time owing to bad weather.

"...Which unavoidably halted the planned working schedule."The assessment by the PURE (Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency) unit at the Ministry of Works and Transport would then ensue and be completed by Wednesday. "Upon the completion of the assessment, we would then mobilise the ministry to advance road paving and restoration along the affected areas, these works would be conducted nightly to ease traffic congestion experienced daily."