Preventing another covid19 wave

DR VISHAM BHIMULL

THE EDITOR: As TT prepares to roll back lockdown measures, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced last weekend that 24 countries have epidemic curves that are almost vertical. This is reminiscent of our epidemic curve pattern after Easter and the exponential rise in cases as there was an increase in case transmission.

As we now come out of our third surge, it is important for us to reflect on what went wrong earlier this year that resulted in this surge and why there are new surges emerging internationally. There are four major reasons why there would be an increase in disease transmission in TT or any other country. Let’s explore these.

At around April, we identified the P1/Brazilian/gamma variant in TT. In many other countries, despite the successful vaccination drives, the delta variant has been identified. The emergence of these variants of concern has resulted in increased transmission because these mutant forms of the original Wuhan virus have the ability to spread more efficiently and effectively.

The longer the pandemic surges, is the likelihood of the emergence of these variants of concern and their ability to overcome our best efforts of physical distancing and vaccination. Knowledge of the presence of these variants is essential as they would guide our measures to limit interaction and reduce the spread.

The presence of variants may mean the reduced effectiveness of vaccines. However, even though the virus has evolved, it has not morphed into something unrecognisable just yet. The vaccines we have still protect against all the variants. Fortunately, the immune response we get from vaccines is much stronger than our body’s natural immune response. So while we may see variants that make the vaccines somewhat less effective, most experts think that it is unlikely one will emerge that evades the vaccines.

It is normal after recovering from a surge, or after being vaccinated, to have a false sense of security and become complacent where our physical distancing measures are concerned. It happened here in TT, as well as in other countries when governments let down their guard and failed in their persistence of public health messages of physical distancing to be practised.

Increased social mixing during our elections in 2020 and during Easter 2021, within the context of relaxing physical distancing measures, brought to fruition the second and third waves we experienced. These social mixing events were held without a proper midterm plan by the Ministry of Health to guide the public via appropriate health behaviour education with a new normal perspective in changing our culture.

Inappropriate use of public health and social measures has been a key factor in our surges. Reactionary lockdowns and curfews are not the answer if we are to be proactive in preventing surges. The Government should have a mid-term and a long-term plan with the purpose of achieving a combination of interventions from the individual level to the community level.

The WHO has outlined a risk-based approach to small gatherings as well as large mass gatherings. These take into account a risk assessment, looking at risk mitigation measures, at risk communication and having plans in place. In many situations these events can take place safely.

The side events, the fan zones, the coming together in populations that are not well vaccinated without interventions in place, within a context of variants of concern, is a recipe for the disaster of another surge. A risk-based approach at an individual level and at a community level is essentially made possible by appropriate policy that is the responsibility of government. This should be well in place before we reopen the economy and borders.

A scheduling system should be set in place for conducting our transactions, be it going to the market or grocery, visiting places of administration or going to the bank. The more such transactions could be done online the better. This would require strategic planning based on consultation and stakeholder engagement of the public and private business sectors.

Finally, the game of world politics as manifest by vaccine inequity is the major reason for perpetuation of the pandemic and making emergence of variants a possibility. Richer countries, with only 20 per cent of the world population, have had access to and hoarded vaccines enough to vaccinate their populations five times over. The remaining 80 per cent who reside in poorer countries have been left out in the cold.

While the pandemic continues to surge because of lack of vaccines in these populations, variants of concern continue to originate in them. As long as the situation of this vaccine inequity continues to persist, our chances of achieving herd immunity remains slim and more deadly surges will be in our future.

Dr Visham Bhimull is a primary care physician