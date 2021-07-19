PM: Cherish icons while they are alive

Lutalo "Brother Resistance" Masimba. FILE PHOTO -

THE Prime Minister has acknowledged the passing and contribution the late Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba) has made to the cultural landscape of Trinidad and Tobago.

He spoke about his value to the nation at Saturday’s news conference held at the Diplomatic Centre.

Resistance, was one of the pioneers of Rapso music and president of the Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation (TUCO) at the time of his death last Wednesday. He died at the Westshore Private Hospital where he was silently battling cancer. He was 67.

Tributes have been pouring in for this vocalist, poet and author since his death.

Sharing his thoughts on his passing, Rowley said, “We have lost another valuable citizen, an icon in the cultural area.

“He was someone who was very driven, very enthusiastic. He made quite a contribution. I acknowledge his passing, I acknowledge the tremendous contribution he has made express our condolences to his family and all those associated with him in the calypso and Rapso music.”

He said Resistance, a graduate of the University of the West Indies was well known and would have influenced some of those who would have evolved into the culture. “

Noting the number of cultural icons who have passed within recent times, Rowley said, “we have lost quite a few. We have to cherish the ones we have.”