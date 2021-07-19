News
Photos of the Day: July 19, 2021
Roger Jacob
2 Hrs Ago
Photo by Newsday reader Vitra Sankar showing the fields of coconut trees against the heavenly skyline in Manzanilla on Monday. - Photo by Vitra Sankar
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Photo by Newsday reader Vitra Sankar, of the Manzanilla River on Monday morning capturing the beautiful vegetation and sky. - Photo by Vitra Sankar
A man passes a large bag of pimento peppers to an awaiting vendor on the inside of the Chaguanas Central Market on Monday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Beetham resident Elvis Riley holds one of the flambeau placed on the wall during the evening vigil for toddler Kevin Thompson who was killed while crossing the Beetham Highway with his mother and brother on Friday night. - Photo by Shane Superville
On Monday exercise enthusiasts converged at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain to reacquaint themselves with their exercise routine after several weeks of restrictive measures. - Photo by Roger Jacob
These ladies were spotted enjoying a relaxing moment on their yoga mats. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Aerobics instructor conducted his fitness class with a few participants on the paved area in the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Photo by Roger Jacob
This father took the opportunity on Monday evening to coach his son on his football skills in the Queen's Park Savannah. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Comments
"Photos of the Day: July 19, 2021"