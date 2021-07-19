Photos of the day: Food sector reopens

Pritam Persad and his wife Risha chow down on their favorite KFC meal after some restrictions on food businesses were lifted on Monday allowing them to indulge in their favorite fast food at the newly opened KFC location in Guiaco Sangre Grande. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago.

