Photos of the day: Food sector reopens
Roger Jacob
2 Hrs Ago
Pritam Persad and his wife Risha chow down on their favorite KFC meal after some restrictions on food businesses were lifted on Monday allowing them to indulge in their favorite fast food at the newly opened KFC location in Guiaco Sangre Grande. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
On Monday Joey Harrynanan was the first KFC customer to successfully purchase his meal at the La Romaine fast food restaurant. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Bara Masters from Penal were back out on Library corner in San Fernando ready to serve their loyal customers on Monday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Radeh Bedassie of 'D Blue Shed' in Debe was happy to open on Monday to serve his customers. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
On Monday at the start of the business day Royal Castle employee Tanicka Brooks packs an order of fried chicken for an awaiting customer at their Marabella location. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Cafe Bean employee Sarah Bajan bags a pastry item in Chaguanas on Monday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
A drive-thru customer pays for their order at the Starbucks location in the Couva Shopping Complex location on Monday - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Cook Melissa Nanoo of Monster Burger grills chicken for a customer's order in Couva on Monday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
An employee of Susa's Kitchen in Port of Spain stands in the entrance to the business on Monday as many restaurants experienced slow sales from customers. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton
New beginnings: On Monday the operators of D Trainline Doubles from left Christopher Dass, his father Uthant Dass and neighbour Johai Raghoo, decided to kick-start their new business venture on the reopening of the food sector industry along Railway Road in Sangre Grande. - Photo by Roger Jacob
On Monday youngster Jabari Petunia rode his bicycle into the heart of Sangre Grande to purchase his favorite Royal Castle dish for his family. He is seen here returning home along Railway Road in Sangre Grande. - Photo by Roger Jacob
